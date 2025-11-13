ZoidPay (ZPAY) Tokenomics
ZoidPay (ZPAY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZoidPay (ZPAY), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZoidPay (ZPAY) Information
ZoidPay is a global fintech company that offers a range of end-to-end crypto payment solutions for online and in-store shopping. For retail customers, ZoidPay lets them purchase products and services with crypto from online retailers including Amazon, Walmart and eBay. For enterprise clients, ZoidPay enables interoperability between wallets and exchanges for providing instant liquidity to their users. With a single line of code, they can integrate with ZoidPay products.
The ZoidPay ecosystem has four core products:
- Chrome Extension, allowing one to shop directly from their browser from any retailer by connecting existing wallets to the Chrome Extension
- Marketplace App, a global merchants aggregator, offering one a custom-shopping experience with Crypto Cashback, DeFi, Staking and Loans
- Wallet App, a non-custodial mobile wallet, to manage crypto finances seamlessly, while allowing merchants to use it as a crypto mPOS
- Crypto Cards, blockchain agnostic crypto cards, that allow P2P transactions and in store payments in a contactless manner
ZoidPay (ZPAY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZoidPay (ZPAY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZPAY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZPAY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
