ZoidPay (ZPAY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00283641 $ 0.00283641 $ 0.00283641 24H Low $ 0.00364402 $ 0.00364402 $ 0.00364402 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00283641$ 0.00283641 $ 0.00283641 24H High $ 0.00364402$ 0.00364402 $ 0.00364402 All Time High $ 1.79$ 1.79 $ 1.79 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -12.35% Price Change (1D) -17.59% Price Change (7D) -12.29% Price Change (7D) -12.29%

ZoidPay (ZPAY) real-time price is $0.00288222. Over the past 24 hours, ZPAY traded between a low of $ 0.00283641 and a high of $ 0.00364402, showing active market volatility. ZPAY's all-time high price is $ 1.79, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZPAY has changed by -12.35% over the past hour, -17.59% over 24 hours, and -12.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZoidPay (ZPAY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.12M$ 1.12M $ 1.12M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.99M$ 1.99M $ 1.99M Circulation Supply 392.00M 392.00M 392.00M Total Supply 700,000,000.0 700,000,000.0 700,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZoidPay is $ 1.12M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZPAY is 392.00M, with a total supply of 700000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.99M.