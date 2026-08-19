Zoe Price Today

The live Zoe (ZOE) price today is $ 0, with a 0,88% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZOE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZOE.

Zoe currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 104 168, with a circulating supply of 80,00B ZOE. During the last 24 hours, ZOE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZOE moved -0,00% in the last hour and -3,94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Zoe (ZOE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 104,17K$ 104,17K $ 104,17K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 130,21K$ 130,21K $ 130,21K Circulation Supply 80,00B 80,00B 80,00B Total Supply 100 000 000 000,0 100 000 000 000,0 100 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of Zoe is $ 104,17K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZOE is 80,00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 130,21K.