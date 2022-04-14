ZODs (ZODS) Information

ZODs is Solana's first AI-powered DeFi toolkit, combining advanced market analytics with conversational blockchain interactions. Through its innovative On-Chain AI module, users can analyze, trade, and engage with DeFi protocols using natural language, all while benefiting from a comprehensive trading toolkit and thriving community ecosystem.

One of the main modules of ZODs is On-Chain AI that combines AI with the Solana blockchain. The goal of this module is to provide users with the ability to execute various on & off chain tasks through AI chat, using different AI agents, with minimal effort.