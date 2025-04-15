ZOA AI is a groundbreaking project centered around an autonomous AI agent with a bunny girl personality operating in a "WEB3 café" setting. The project combines advanced AI technology with blockchain innovation, offering users unique and interactive experiences. ZOA autonomously manages her social media presence, engaging directly with users, and generates high-quality images using a LoRA model specifically trained on her reference. A unique tipping feature allows users to send $ZOA directly to her wallet, prompting her to interact and perform dances. The project is actively promoted through vibrant content on TikTok and Instagram and features multi-platform live streaming on X (formerly Twitter), Twitch, and YouTube, enabling real-time interactions with ZOA. The $ZOA token powers this ecosystem, granting holders access to exclusive AI-driven utilities while fostering engagement within the WEB3 community.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.