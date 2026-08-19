ZKWASM Price Today

The live ZKWASM (ZKWASM) price today is $ 0.00100102, with a 5.96% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKWASM to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00100102 per ZKWASM.

ZKWASM currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 50,637, with a circulating supply of 50.59M ZKWASM. During the last 24 hours, ZKWASM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0.00106419 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.128216, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZKWASM moved +0.02% in the last hour and +9.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 103.45.

ZKWASM (ZKWASM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 50.64K$ 50.64K $ 50.64K Volume (24H) $ 103.45$ 103.45 $ 103.45 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.00M$ 1.00M $ 1.00M Circulation Supply 50.59M 50.59M 50.59M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZKWASM is $ 50.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 103.45. The circulating supply of ZKWASM is 50.59M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.00M.