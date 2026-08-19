zkVerify Price Today

The live zkVerify (VFY) price today is $ 0.00621529, with a 2.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current VFY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00621529 per VFY.

zkVerify currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,903,242, with a circulating supply of 306.19M VFY. During the last 24 hours, VFY traded between $ 0.00622194 (low) and $ 0.00636882 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.200772, while the all-time low was $ 0.00556172.

In short-term performance, VFY moved -0.40% in the last hour and -3.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 13.62K.

zkVerify (VFY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.90M$ 1.90M $ 1.90M Volume (24H) $ 13.62K$ 13.62K $ 13.62K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.22M$ 6.22M $ 6.22M Circulation Supply 306.19M 306.19M 306.19M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkVerify is $ 1.90M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 13.62K. The circulating supply of VFY is 306.19M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.22M.