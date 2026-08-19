zkSwap Finance Price Today

The live zkSwap Finance (ZF) price today is $ 0, with a 38.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZF.

zkSwap Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 134,500, with a circulating supply of 638.68M ZF. During the last 24 hours, ZF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08972, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZF moved +0.04% in the last hour and -41.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.93K.

zkSwap Finance (ZF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 134.50K$ 134.50K $ 134.50K Volume (24H) $ 30.93K$ 30.93K $ 30.93K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 210.59K$ 210.59K $ 210.59K Circulation Supply 638.68M 638.68M 638.68M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkSwap Finance is $ 134.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.93K. The circulating supply of ZF is 638.68M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 210.59K.