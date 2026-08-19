zkSwap Finance Price (ZF)
The live zkSwap Finance (ZF) price today is $ 0, with a 38.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZF.
zkSwap Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 134,500, with a circulating supply of 638.68M ZF. During the last 24 hours, ZF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08972, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, ZF moved +0.04% in the last hour and -41.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 30.93K.
The current Market Cap of zkSwap Finance is $ 134.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 30.93K. The circulating supply of ZF is 638.68M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 210.59K.
+0.04%
-38.83%
-41.16%
-41.16%
During today, the price change of zkSwap Finance to USD was $ -0.000133690451006909.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zkSwap Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zkSwap Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zkSwap Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000133690451006909
|-38.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-48.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-49.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of zkSwap Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? zkSwap Finance is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the zkSync Layer 2 scaling solution. It is the first Swap to Earn DeFi DEX that pioneers a unique incentive model rewarding both liquidity providers and traders.
What makes your project unique? The Swap2Earn mechanism is an incentivization program that encourages users to engage in token-swapping activities on zkSwap Finance. This initiative fosters a competitive environment among traders while recognizing and rewarding all user participation. In essence, the more you contribute, the more rewards you receive.
What exactly is the ZF token? ZF serves as a governance token, granting the community the power to govern the zkSwap Finance ecosystem. In practical terms, individuals who possess ZF tokens have the ability to cast votes on proposals that influence the ongoing initiatives within the ecosystem.
To acquire ZF tokens, one can engage in various activities such as participating in Swap2Earn, becoming a Liquidity Provider, or taking part in the Staking Program.
Additionally, ZF tokens have versatile utility. They can enhance Swap2Earn, enable participation in the syrup pool to earn rewards, facilitate the creation of exclusive NFTs, boost returns from liquidity pool farming, provide a portion of fee-sharing, and offer even more functionalities.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is zkSwap Finance trading right now?
Current price: £, with a price movement of -38.83% over the last 24 hours.
Is ZF attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (£--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Exchange-based Tokens,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Yield Farming,Automated Market Maker (AMM),ZkSync Ecosystem,Sonic Ecosystem,Governance,Monad Ecosystem peers.
How liquid is the zkSwap Finance market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about ZF?
With 638679647.5096345 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does zkSwap Finance compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of £0.0661307843228520000 and ATL of £ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is zkSwap Finance being traded today?
It recorded £-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate zkSwap Finance's long-term viability.
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