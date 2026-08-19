What is zkRace about?

zkRace (ex DeRace) is both the front-running Web3 horse racing game & the world's 1st cutting-edge zk-rollup-based infrastructure tailored for GameFi and powered by ZERC

What makes zkRace unique?

zkRace as a game is a combination of 2 significantly growing multi-billion-dollar markets: video gaming, and horse racing, all merged by blockchain and NFT technologies. zkRace infrastructure based on zk-rollup technology is crafted for all Web3 gaming needs, enabling scalability, transparency and seamlessness within GameFi projects.

What's next for zkRace?

This innovative technology is gearing up to welcome other GameFi projects seeking to bypass traditional blockchain constraints. Utilizing ZERC for transaction fees, this system significantly boosts the utility and demand for ZERC, derived directly from its practical application.

What can zkRace be used for?

zkRace's powerhouse token ZERC is set to bring forward the GamiFi revolution, offering unparalleled utility by fuelling both the game and the underlying infrastructure. Pioneered by zkRace. Powered by ZERC. Tailored for GameFi and beyond.

What is the live price of zkRace?

The current valuation sits at £0.001903802974002390000, showing a price movement of 0.06% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect ZERC?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is zkRace's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of £228456.35688028680000, zkRace stands at rank #3741, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

ZERC recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is ZERC today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between £0.0019022182527998250000 and £0.0019195691072688390000, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence zkRace?

Factors include circulating supply (120000000.0 tokens), adoption trends within Gaming (GameFi),NFT,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Polygon Ecosystem,DaoMaker Launchpad,Play To Earn,Ethereum Ecosystem,Animal Racing,Animoca Brands Portfolio,Base Ecosystem,Gaming Governance Token,Gaming Utility Token, and overall traction of the -- network.