zkLink Price Today

The live zkLink (ZKL) price today is $ 0, with a 1.75% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZKL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZKL.

zkLink currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 123,128, with a circulating supply of 603.33M ZKL. During the last 24 hours, ZKL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.750654, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZKL moved -0.42% in the last hour and -1.96% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 92.41K.

zkLink (ZKL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 123.13K$ 123.13K $ 123.13K Volume (24H) $ 92.41K$ 92.41K $ 92.41K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 204.08K$ 204.08K $ 204.08K Circulation Supply 603.33M 603.33M 603.33M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of zkLink is $ 123.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 92.41K. The circulating supply of ZKL is 603.33M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 204.08K.