ZKGPT is a Web3 search engine that integrates AI-driven language models with blockchain data to simplify navigation and analysis of decentralized platforms. It operates without traditional logins, allowing private interaction with features such as smart contract assessments, token data insights, and AI-driven content generation. Users who hold the $ZKGPT token gain access to additional tools, including advanced AI agents and governance participation. By providing a single interface for contract auditing, token analytics, and decentralized applications, ZKGPT aims to streamline the Web3 experience for a range of users, from beginners to experienced developers.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZKGPT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZKGPT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
