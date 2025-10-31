ZKFair (ZKF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.0000258 24H High $ 0.0000453 All Time High $ 0.02491955 Lowest Price $ 0.0000085 Price Change (1H) +2.66% Price Change (1D) -15.88% Price Change (7D) -6.61%

ZKFair (ZKF) real-time price is $0.00002699. Over the past 24 hours, ZKF traded between a low of $ 0.0000258 and a high of $ 0.0000453, showing active market volatility. ZKF's all-time high price is $ 0.02491955, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000085.

In terms of short-term performance, ZKF has changed by +2.66% over the past hour, -15.88% over 24 hours, and -6.61% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZKFair (ZKF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 269.94K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 269.94K Circulation Supply 10.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZKFair is $ 269.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZKF is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 269.94K.