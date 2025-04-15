What is ZKBase (ZKB)

Based on ZK-Rollups technology, L2 Labs has launched ZKSpace, a full-featured protocol of Layer-2, including DEX, payment, and NFT function, and it transfers all tokens (including protocols ERC20 and ERC721) onto Layer-2 using ZK-Rollups technology. The consistent state of Layer1 and Layer2 is guaranteed based on continuously generated zero-knowledge proofs, so as to make all token swaps, transfers, and NFT minting and trading on Layer 2, realizing real-time trading with low Gas fees (no need to wait for one-block confirmation). As well, it also has infinite scalability, getting rid of the limit on TPS and one-block confirmation on Ethereum. In addition, users can enjoy CEX and a smooth trading experience like traditional e-commerce platforms and can guarantee asset security of their own in real-time. ZKSwap is a token swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of Uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap offers swap infrastructure and transactions with ultra-high throughput and zero gas fees to liquidity providers and traders

ZKBase (ZKB) Resource Official Website