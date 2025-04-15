zJOE Price (ZJOE)
The live price of zJOE (ZJOE) today is 0.140203 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.98M USD. ZJOE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key zJOE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- zJOE price change within the day is +1.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.12M USD
During today, the price change of zJOE to USD was $ +0.00168927.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zJOE to USD was $ -0.0247167654.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zJOE to USD was $ -0.0345332887.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zJOE to USD was $ -0.12099313562084487.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00168927
|+1.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0247167654
|-17.62%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0345332887
|-24.63%
|90 Days
|$ -0.12099313562084487
|-46.32%
Discover the latest price analysis of zJOE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
+1.22%
+13.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vector turns your PTP and JOE into productive assets by allowing you to convert them to xPTP and zJOE, which can then be staked to earn a share of Vector's performance fees. Vector utilizes the tokens converted on the platform to stake on Platypus / Trader Joe, accruing vePTP and veJOE into perpetuity since we will never sell. Our vePTP/veJOE balances are then used to boost stablecoin/LP yields on Vector, generating revenue for our protocol. xPTP and zJOE stakers receive ~66% of Vector's revenue, plus additional rewards via our governance token, VTX.
