Zirodelta (ZDLT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00313777 24H High $ 0.00482423 All Time High $ 0.00822159 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) -4.71% Price Change (1D) -13.93% Price Change (7D) +57.35%

Zirodelta (ZDLT) real-time price is $0.00313421. Over the past 24 hours, ZDLT traded between a low of $ 0.00313777 and a high of $ 0.00482423, showing active market volatility. ZDLT's all-time high price is $ 0.00822159, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, ZDLT has changed by -4.71% over the past hour, -13.93% over 24 hours, and +57.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zirodelta (ZDLT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.14M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.14M Circulation Supply 999.91M Total Supply 999,912,780.8227172

The current Market Cap of Zirodelta is $ 3.14M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZDLT is 999.91M, with a total supply of 999912780.8227172. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.14M.