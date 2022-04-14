Zipmex (ZMT) Tokenomics
Zipmex (ZMT) Information
ZMT is a ERC-20 token custodised on BitGo created and governed by Zipmex, a digital assets exchange and investment platform. ZMT is designed to be used mainly within the Zipmex ecosystem. Holders of ZMT will receive a boost on earnings from digital assets stored in Zipmex and can receive reduced transaction fees when trading on the Zipmex platform. ZMT is also designed to facilitate payments within Thailand with ZipPay, which will be rolled out in Q4 2021. Holders of ZMT can make electronic payments with ZMT using QR codes at stores in Thailand and receive cashbacks and rebates with every payment.
Zipmex (ZMT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zipmex (ZMT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Zipmex (ZMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zipmex (ZMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZMT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZMT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZMT's tokenomics, explore ZMT token's live price!
ZMT Price Prediction
Want to know where ZMT might be heading? Our ZMT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.