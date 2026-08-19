What is the real-time price of ZINC today?

The live price of ZINC stands at £0.70722348164367540000, moving 0.84% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for ZINC?

ZINC has traded between £0.67155988378967190000 and £0.80194263646080000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is ZINC showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is ZINC currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests ZINC is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of ZINC?

With a market cap of £129979.57011401040000, ZINC is ranked #4307, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has ZINC seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does ZINC compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £19.2820030972560000, while the ATL is £0.46090547411140830000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence ZINC's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (183814.959928486 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Solana Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.