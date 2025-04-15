Zilliqa is a high-security, high-throughput public blockchain platform designed to scale to thousands of transactions per second. While the project was borne out of Singapore, Zilliqa is recognised globally as one of the World’s leading blockchain platforms. At the time of the ZWAP launch the Zilliqa blockchain has processed almost 12 million transactions since launching its Mainnet in January 2019. It has a thriving global community of over 150,000 enthusiasts, more than 780,000 wallet holders, and a growing network of over 1000+ developers. Adoption-wise, Zilliqa has a flourishing ecosystem of over 80 projects from 20+ countries building on the platform. Major corporations rely on the Zilliqa platform for services like open and decentralised finance, asset securitisation, service tokenisation and incentivised marketing.

