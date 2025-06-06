Zeuz Price (ZEUZ)
The live price of Zeuz (ZEUZ) today is 0.00231304 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.31M USD. ZEUZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zeuz Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zeuz price change within the day is +10.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Zeuz to USD was $ +0.00021148.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zeuz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zeuz to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zeuz to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021148
|+10.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zeuz: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
+10.06%
+18.75%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zeuz is currently a perpetual DEX platform that is powered via Reya, aiming to support everything and everywhere. Currently users can open long/short positions with up to 100x leverage, with the ability to do partial closing, take profit, stop loss and limit orders. Our platform allows users to trade via isolated or cross margin, meaning their capital can be used more efficiently. There is also ability to stake the stable coin, which will allow to both accrue interest on the stable coin as well as use that same stable for the margin in perps trading
