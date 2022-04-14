Zeus Network zBTC (ZBTC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zeus Network zBTC (ZBTC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

zBTC is an on-chain, 1:1 pegged representation of Bitcoin on Solana, validated by the decentralized infrastructure of Zeus Network and minted through its first dApp, APOLLO. Unlike traditional wrapped BTC solutions that rely on custodians, zBTC is fully permissionless and decentralized. All activity is transparently verifiable via ZeusScan, which also serves as Zeus Network's official interaction explorer and Bitcoin proof of reserve system. This enables users to interact with zBTC trustlessly while retaining control of their assets.

Market Cap: $ 26.38M
Total Supply: $ 231.26
Circulating Supply: $ 231.26
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.38M
All-Time High: $ 122,924
All-Time Low: $ 74,576
Current Price: $ 114,070

Understanding the tokenomics of Zeus Network zBTC (ZBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZBTC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

