Zeta Price Today

The live Zeta (ZEX) price today is $ 0.0013397, with a 10.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZEX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0013397 per ZEX.

Zeta currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 251,555, with a circulating supply of 187.77M ZEX. During the last 24 hours, ZEX traded between $ 0.00105799 (low) and $ 0.00194066 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.307774, while the all-time low was $ 0.00100408.

In short-term performance, ZEX moved +1.78% in the last hour and +0.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.38K.

Zeta (ZEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 251.56K$ 251.56K $ 251.56K Volume (24H) $ 5.38K$ 5.38K $ 5.38K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.34M$ 1.34M $ 1.34M Circulation Supply 187.77M 187.77M 187.77M Total Supply 999,996,250.623523 999,996,250.623523 999,996,250.623523

The current Market Cap of Zeta is $ 251.56K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.38K. The circulating supply of ZEX is 187.77M, with a total supply of 999996250.623523. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.34M.