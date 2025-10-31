ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00036192 $ 0.00036192 $ 0.00036192 24H Low $ 0.0003703 $ 0.0003703 $ 0.0003703 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00036192$ 0.00036192 $ 0.00036192 24H High $ 0.0003703$ 0.0003703 $ 0.0003703 All Time High $ 3.24$ 3.24 $ 3.24 Lowest Price $ 0.00036182$ 0.00036182 $ 0.00036182 Price Change (1H) -0.03% Price Change (1D) +1.10% Price Change (7D) -12.84% Price Change (7D) -12.84%

ZeroSwap (ZEE) real-time price is $0.00036701. Over the past 24 hours, ZEE traded between a low of $ 0.00036192 and a high of $ 0.0003703, showing active market volatility. ZEE's all-time high price is $ 3.24, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00036182.

In terms of short-term performance, ZEE has changed by -0.03% over the past hour, +1.10% over 24 hours, and -12.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ZeroSwap (ZEE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 27.34K$ 27.34K $ 27.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.81K$ 36.81K $ 36.81K Circulation Supply 74.27M 74.27M 74.27M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ZeroSwap is $ 27.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZEE is 74.27M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.81K.