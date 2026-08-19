zer0 Price Today

The live zer0 (ZER0) price today is $ 0, with a 0,90% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZER0 to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZER0.

zer0 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 23 806, with a circulating supply of 100,00B ZER0. During the last 24 hours, ZER0 traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZER0 moved -0,20% in the last hour and -2,43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

zer0 (ZER0) Market Information

Market Cap $ 23,81K$ 23,81K $ 23,81K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23,81K$ 23,81K $ 23,81K Circulation Supply 100,00B 100,00B 100,00B Total Supply 100 000 000 000,0 100 000 000 000,0 100 000 000 000,0

The current Market Cap of zer0 is $ 23,81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZER0 is 100,00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23,81K.