ZENKOKU (CDB) Tokenomics
ZENKOKU (CDB) Information
We are building ZENKOKU ($CDB) — a utility-focused token project on Solana that integrates blockchain with Japan’s national-scale corporate data and financial infrastructure. Our goal is to provide real-world utility to a Web3 token, allowing it to be used for:
1.Press release payments by businesses
2.B2B settlements via on-chain corporate identity verification
3.Governance voting for ecosystem development
4.A Solana-native fundraising platform for Japanese startups
ZENKOKU leverages a database of over 2400+ verified companies across Japan and aims to make Web3 accessible to traditional enterprises. All $CDB transactions will be recorded on Solana, bringing transparency and accountability. Additionally, we are developing a token burn and reward mechanism that redistributes value to long-term holders and incentivizes real business use.
Our mission is to bridge Japan’s traditional corporate world and the decentralized economy through practical blockchain applications, starting with $CDB as a gateway.
ZENKOKU (CDB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ZENKOKU (CDB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ZENKOKU (CDB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ZENKOKU (CDB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CDB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CDB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CDB's tokenomics, explore CDB token's live price!
CDB Price Prediction
Want to know where CDB might be heading? Our CDB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.