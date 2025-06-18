Zenko Protocol Price (ZENKO)
The live price of Zenko Protocol (ZENKO) today is 0.03653109 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. ZENKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zenko Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 92.91K USD
- Zenko Protocol price change within the day is +1.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Zenko Protocol to USD was $ +0.00042889.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zenko Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zenko Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zenko Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00042889
|+1.19%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zenko Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
+1.19%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zenko is a real-world engagement protocol that connects brand campaigns with on-chain incentives. Users earn $ZENKO tokens by completing actions like learning, moving, or playing. Brands fund these actions to reduce cost-per-lead and generate impact. All rewards are backed by real demand, with token buybacks and verified good (e.g. trees planted, carbon offset) recorded on-chain. • Yield machine powered by ad budgets – brands fund the system, not holders. • 100% fee loop – 50% auto buybacks, 50% to holder-voted environmental and social impact projects. • One token, multi-dApp demand – Zenko powers Learn-to-Earn, Move-to-Earn, Shop-to-Earn, and Play-to-Earn experiences. • Real-world flywheel – Brands cut CPL by +35%, create measurable ESG outcomes, and vacuum tokens off-market. • Already live with enterprise clients – including Fortune 500 brands and pro sports teams.
