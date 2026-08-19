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The live Zenith Protocol price today is 0.00303982 USD.ZTH market cap is 2,948,620 USD. Track real-time ZTH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Zenith Protocol price today is 0.00303982 USD.ZTH market cap is 2,948,620 USD. Track real-time ZTH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Zenith Protocol Price (ZTH)

Unlisted

1 ZTH to USD Live Price:

$0.00312907
$0.00312907$0.00312907
-0.07%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Zenith Protocol (ZTH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:34:08 (UTC+8)

Zenith Protocol Price Today

The live Zenith Protocol (ZTH) price today is $ 0.00303982, with a 9.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00303982 per ZTH.

Zenith Protocol currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 2,948,620, with a circulating supply of 969.99M ZTH. During the last 24 hours, ZTH traded between $ 0.0030694 (low) and $ 0.00351951 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00499096, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZTH moved -2.52% in the last hour and -15.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.75K.

Zenith Protocol (ZTH) Market Information

$ 2.95M
$ 2.95M$ 2.95M

$ 12.75K
$ 12.75K$ 12.75K

$ 2.95M
$ 2.95M$ 2.95M

969.99M
969.99M 969.99M

969,993,337.130813
969,993,337.130813 969,993,337.130813

The current Market Cap of Zenith Protocol is $ 2.95M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.75K. The circulating supply of ZTH is 969.99M, with a total supply of 969993337.130813. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.95M.

Zenith Protocol Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0030694
$ 0.0030694$ 0.0030694
24H Low
$ 0.00351951
$ 0.00351951$ 0.00351951
24H High

$ 0.0030694
$ 0.0030694$ 0.0030694

$ 0.00351951
$ 0.00351951$ 0.00351951

$ 0.00499096
$ 0.00499096$ 0.00499096

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-2.52%

-9.65%

-15.17%

-15.17%

Zenith Protocol (ZTH) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Zenith Protocol to USD was $ -0.000324769649459964.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zenith Protocol to USD was $ +0.0138782222.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zenith Protocol to USD was $ +0.0393370168.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zenith Protocol to USD was $ +0.000002469227081149.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000324769649459964-9.65%
30 Days$ +0.0138782222+456.55%
60 Days$ +0.0393370168+1,294.06%
90 Days$ +0.000002469227081149+0.00%

Price Prediction for Zenith Protocol

Zenith Protocol (ZTH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ZTH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Zenith Protocol (ZTH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Zenith Protocol could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Zenith Protocol will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ZTH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Zenith Protocol Price Prediction.

What is Zenith Protocol (ZTH)

Zenith Protocol ($ZTH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project built on the Solana blockchain network. The protocol focuses on creating a sustainable, community-driven ecosystem designed for long-term holders and digital asset investors. By leveraging Solana's high throughput, low latency, and minimal transaction costs, Zenith Protocol aims to deliver an efficient platform that fosters strategic decentralized growth, robust market liquidity, and direct community engagement without relying on centralized intermediaries or complex multi-chain overhead.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Zenith Protocol (ZTH) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

MemePump.fun EcosystemSolana Ecosystem

About Zenith Protocol

What is the current price of Zenith Protocol?

Zenith Protocol (ZTH) is trading at £0.0022405893981307620000, reflecting a price movement of -9.65% over the last 24 hours. This live data aggregates pricing from global exchanges to give traders an accurate market valuation at any moment.

What role does Zenith Protocol play in its ecosystem?

As a core asset within the -- network and a part of the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector, ZTH often powers essential functions such as payments, staking, governance voting, and liquidity incentives. Its design can influence how applications or smart contracts operate across its ecosystem.

How actively is ZTH being traded today?

Over the last 24 hours, ZTH recorded £-- in trading volume. High volume typically signals strong investor interest, healthier liquidity, and better execution for both small and large traders.

What is the circulating supply of Zenith Protocol?

There are 969993337.130813 tokens in circulation today, which determines the amount accessible for trading. Circulating supply helps investors estimate scarcity, inflation dynamics, and potential long-term token distribution.

What is the market cap and rank of ZTH?

Zenith Protocol currently holds market rank #1842 with a market capitalization of £2173367.73595684200000, placing it among recognized assets within its sector and helping investors measure its relative scale.

How has Zenith Protocol performed in the last 24 hours?

Its price has shown a price movement of -9.65% over the last 24 hours. Short-term movement can be influenced by trading sentiment, liquidity shifts, or developments related to the -- network.

How does Zenith Protocol compare to similar assets in the same category?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, ZTH demonstrates competitive activity supported by strong trading levels, high liquidity, and its ongoing use cases within its ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Zenith Protocol

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 09:34:08 (UTC+8)

Zenith Protocol (ZTH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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