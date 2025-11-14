Zencore AI (ZCORE) Tokenomics
Zencore AI (ZCORE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zencore AI (ZCORE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Zencore AI (ZCORE) Information
Zencore AI is an AI-powered trading platform that combines artificial intelligence with decentralized finance to simplify and secure cryptocurrency trading. The platform enables natural language trading commands, real-time market analysis, automated portfolio management, and risk assessment tools. Its goal is to reduce complexity for beginners, save time for professional traders, and eliminate custodial risks through non-custodial execution. By integrating AI-driven insights with DeFi protocols, Zencore AI provides a smarter and safer way to trade digital assets.
Zencore AI (ZCORE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Zencore AI (ZCORE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZCORE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZCORE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand ZCORE's tokenomics, explore ZCORE token's live price!
ZCORE Price Prediction
Want to know where ZCORE might be heading? Our ZCORE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for