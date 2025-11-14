Zen AI is a decentralized web3 platform designed to provide access to a vast library of AI models through a user-friendly and intuitive interface. The platform offers innovative tools for image generation, video creation, language models, and sound, enabling users to explore and utilize thousands of AI-powered solutions. The $ZENAI token is the utility token of the platform, granting holders unlimited access to these AI models and the entire ecosystem. Initially launched on Solana, Zen AI aims to simplify and democratize the use of AI technologies by integrating staking features, zero-fee swaps, and API access for third-party developers. The project roadmap includes listings on prominent exchanges and continuous improvements to enhance the user experience and expand AI offerings.