Zegent is an innovative AI-powered platform designed to enhance and simplify the Web3 experience. The project revolves around a suite of intelligent AI agents that are integrated directly into users' browsers via a Chrome extension. These agents provide real-time assistance and insights across various aspects of the Web3 ecosystem: Etherscan Agent: Analyzes on-chain data and transactions, making it easier for users to understand and interpret blockchain activity. 2. Trading Agent: Offers real-time market insights and trading suggestions, helping users make more informed investment decisions. Twitter Agent: Analyzes Twitter data and sentiment related to crypto projects and influencers, keeping users ahead of market trends and potential risks. The core mission of Zegent is to empower users with AI-driven efficiency tools, making Web3 navigation more accessible and informed. By combining on-chain analysis, market insights, and social media sentiment in one platform, Zegent aims to provide a comprehensive toolkit for anyone engaging with the Web3 space. The project also includes its own token, ZGEN, which is integrated into the ecosystem for various utilities including access to premium features, staking rewards, and governance. In essence, Zegent is about bridging the complexity gap in Web3, using advanced AI to provide users with the insights and tools they need to navigate this space more effectively and confidently.
Understanding the tokenomics of Zegent AI (ZGEN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZGEN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZGEN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
