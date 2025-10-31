Zedxion USDZ (USDZ) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.001 $ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H Low $ 1.004 $ 1.004 $ 1.004 24H High 24H Low $ 1.001$ 1.001 $ 1.001 24H High $ 1.004$ 1.004 $ 1.004 All Time High $ 2.75$ 2.75 $ 2.75 Lowest Price $ 0.907801$ 0.907801 $ 0.907801 Price Change (1H) -0.04% Price Change (1D) -0.12% Price Change (7D) +0.14% Price Change (7D) +0.14%

Zedxion USDZ (USDZ) real-time price is $1.003. Over the past 24 hours, USDZ traded between a low of $ 1.001 and a high of $ 1.004, showing active market volatility. USDZ's all-time high price is $ 2.75, while its all-time low price is $ 0.907801.

In terms of short-term performance, USDZ has changed by -0.04% over the past hour, -0.12% over 24 hours, and +0.14% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Zedxion USDZ (USDZ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.76M$ 8.76M $ 8.76M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 87.28B$ 87.28B $ 87.28B Circulation Supply 8.74M 8.74M 8.74M Total Supply 87,000,000,000.0 87,000,000,000.0 87,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zedxion USDZ is $ 8.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of USDZ is 8.74M, with a total supply of 87000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 87.28B.