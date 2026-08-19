Which blockchain network does ZAYA AI run on?

ZAYA AI operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of ZAI?

The token is priced at £0.0009579750231449790000, marking a price movement of 10.31% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does ZAYA AI belong to?

ZAYA AI falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Healthcare,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Decentralized Science (DeSci) category. This classification helps investors compare ZAI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of ZAYA AI?

Its market capitalization is £38405.53407425550000, placing the asset at rank #5636. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of ZAI is currently circulating?

There are 40090520.3034807 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for ZAYA AI today?

Over the past day, ZAI generated £-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, ZAYA AI fluctuated between £0.0008683977358204560000 and £0.0009580339895153070000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.