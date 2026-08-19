Zauthx402 Price Today

The live Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) price today is $ 0.00158902, with a 1.67% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAUTH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00158902 per ZAUTH.

Zauthx402 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,505,623, with a circulating supply of 947.52M ZAUTH. During the last 24 hours, ZAUTH traded between $ 0.00147482 (low) and $ 0.00178854 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00811097, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZAUTH moved -0.62% in the last hour and +5.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 42.67K.

Zauthx402 (ZAUTH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.51M$ 1.51M $ 1.51M Volume (24H) $ 42.67K$ 42.67K $ 42.67K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.59M$ 1.59M $ 1.59M Circulation Supply 947.52M 947.52M 947.52M Total Supply 997,522,238.371974 997,522,238.371974 997,522,238.371974

The current Market Cap of Zauthx402 is $ 1.51M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 42.67K. The circulating supply of ZAUTH is 947.52M, with a total supply of 997522238.371974. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.59M.