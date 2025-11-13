ZARO is a community-driven ERC-20 meme token launched in June 2025 on Ethereum. It was created with no presale, no team allocation, and no VC funding, with all launch steps transparently executed and documented on-chain. The contract has been renounced, and the initial liquidity pool was permanently locked on Uniswap V2.

Beyond the token, ZARO anchors the ZaroVerse — a decentralized cultural brand and creative ecosystem built around the ZARO mascot. The project combines blockchain transparency with meme-powered storytelling, community remix culture, and long-term expansion into media, art, games, and merchandise.

ZaroVerse Ltd. (BVI) manages the mascot’s intellectual property and coordinates brand development, while the open community drives memes, content, and collaborations. With its emphasis on clean tokenomics, cultural creativity, and transparency, ZARO positions itself as more than a meme coin — a foundation for decentralized internet culture.