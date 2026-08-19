ZAPP Price Today

The live ZAPP (ZAPP) price today is $ 0, with a 0.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAPP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ZAPP.

ZAPP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 88,727, with a circulating supply of 999.84M ZAPP. During the last 24 hours, ZAPP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZAPP moved -0.08% in the last hour and -33.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ZAPP (ZAPP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 88.73K$ 88.73K $ 88.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.73K$ 88.73K $ 88.73K Circulation Supply 999.84M 999.84M 999.84M Total Supply 999,841,279.095402 999,841,279.095402 999,841,279.095402

The current Market Cap of ZAPP is $ 88.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ZAPP is 999.84M, with a total supply of 999841279.095402. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.73K.