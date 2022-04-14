Zap (ZAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Zap (ZAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Zap (ZAP) Information Zap’s objective is to be disruptive, driving change in a wide range of global industries, including finance, insurance, real estate, and shipping. Zap will also find applications in dynamic new distributed application protocols, providing new monezation opportunities for individuals and emerging economies. Zap is well-positioned to be the premier provider of data for smart contracts, and stands to potentially monetize any device linked to the Internet of Things (IoT) Zap's core objectives are to: Build a Robust, Source Agnostic Oracle Network Zap is bringing together the existing wealth of global data with the diverse capabilities of distributed applications by ensuring the secure creation of oracles. Incentivize Oracle Creation and Curation Zap is building a global, decentralized data marketplace and populating it with unique incenvization tools, empowering anyone to begin monezing their data. Fuel the Next Generation of Embedded Dapps Zap is supplying a much-needed fundamental piece of the Ethereum ecosystem and the Web 3.0 paradigm, enabling developers to construct Dapps that simply could not function without it. Official Website: https://zap.org/ Buy ZAP Now!

Zap (ZAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Zap (ZAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.04M $ 1.04M $ 1.04M Total Supply: $ 520.00M $ 520.00M $ 520.00M Circulating Supply: $ 460.00M $ 460.00M $ 460.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.17M $ 1.17M $ 1.17M All-Time High: $ 1.16 $ 1.16 $ 1.16 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00225434 $ 0.00225434 $ 0.00225434 Learn more about Zap (ZAP) price

Zap (ZAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Zap (ZAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ZAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ZAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ZAP's tokenomics, explore ZAP token's live price!

