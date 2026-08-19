Zaibot Price Today

The live Zaibot (ZAI) price today is $ 0.00523511, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current ZAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00523511 per ZAI.

Zaibot currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 95,939, with a circulating supply of 18.33M ZAI. During the last 24 hours, ZAI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.545121, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ZAI moved -- in the last hour and -0.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.85.

Zaibot (ZAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 95.94K$ 95.94K $ 95.94K Volume (24H) $ 2.85$ 2.85 $ 2.85 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 523.51K$ 523.51K $ 523.51K Circulation Supply 18.33M 18.33M 18.33M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Zaibot is $ 95.94K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.85. The circulating supply of ZAI is 18.33M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 523.51K.