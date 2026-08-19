YZY Price Today

The live YZY (YZY) price today is $ 0.288977, with a 1.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current YZY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.288977 per YZY.

YZY currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 86,390,683, with a circulating supply of 298.96M YZY. During the last 24 hours, YZY traded between $ 0.287993 (low) and $ 0.293952 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.95, while the all-time low was $ 0.188434.

In short-term performance, YZY moved -0.04% in the last hour and -1.02% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 84.42.

YZY (YZY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 86.39M$ 86.39M $ 86.39M Volume (24H) $ 84.42$ 84.42 $ 84.42 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 288.97M$ 288.97M $ 288.97M Circulation Supply 298.96M 298.96M 298.96M Total Supply 999,999,427.452216 999,999,427.452216 999,999,427.452216

The current Market Cap of YZY is $ 86.39M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 84.42. The circulating supply of YZY is 298.96M, with a total supply of 999999427.452216. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 288.97M.