Yuzu USD Price Today

The live Yuzu USD (YZUSD) price today is $ 0.998769, with a 0.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current YZUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.998769 per YZUSD.

Yuzu USD currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 51,397,850, with a circulating supply of 51.44M YZUSD. During the last 24 hours, YZUSD traded between $ 0.987628 (low) and $ 1.007 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.007, while the all-time low was $ 0.936327.

In short-term performance, YZUSD moved -0.00% in the last hour and +0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 77.15K.

Yuzu USD (YZUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 51.40M$ 51.40M $ 51.40M Volume (24H) $ 77.15K$ 77.15K $ 77.15K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 51.40M$ 51.40M $ 51.40M Circulation Supply 51.44M 51.44M 51.44M Total Supply 51,442,150.92716242 51,442,150.92716242 51,442,150.92716242

The current Market Cap of Yuzu USD is $ 51.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 77.15K. The circulating supply of YZUSD is 51.44M, with a total supply of 51442150.92716242. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.40M.