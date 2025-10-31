YUUKI (YUUKI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00209505 $ 0.00209505 $ 0.00209505 24H Low $ 0.00224856 $ 0.00224856 $ 0.00224856 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00209505$ 0.00209505 $ 0.00209505 24H High $ 0.00224856$ 0.00224856 $ 0.00224856 All Time High $ 0.03770389$ 0.03770389 $ 0.03770389 Lowest Price $ 0.00192955$ 0.00192955 $ 0.00192955 Price Change (1H) +0.36% Price Change (1D) -5.42% Price Change (7D) +5.77% Price Change (7D) +5.77%

YUUKI (YUUKI) real-time price is $0.0021045. Over the past 24 hours, YUUKI traded between a low of $ 0.00209505 and a high of $ 0.00224856, showing active market volatility. YUUKI's all-time high price is $ 0.03770389, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00192955.

In terms of short-term performance, YUUKI has changed by +0.36% over the past hour, -5.42% over 24 hours, and +5.77% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YUUKI (YUUKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 44.19K$ 44.19K $ 44.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 44.19K$ 44.19K $ 44.19K Circulation Supply 21.00M 21.00M 21.00M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YUUKI is $ 44.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YUUKI is 21.00M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 44.19K.