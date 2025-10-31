Yunai by Virtuals (YUNAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00297142 $ 0.00297142 $ 0.00297142 24H Low $ 0.00379325 $ 0.00379325 $ 0.00379325 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00297142$ 0.00297142 $ 0.00297142 24H High $ 0.00379325$ 0.00379325 $ 0.00379325 All Time High $ 0.00559535$ 0.00559535 $ 0.00559535 Lowest Price $ 0.00164325$ 0.00164325 $ 0.00164325 Price Change (1H) -2.11% Price Change (1D) -16.49% Price Change (7D) +27.37% Price Change (7D) +27.37%

Yunai by Virtuals (YUNAI) real-time price is $0.00296237. Over the past 24 hours, YUNAI traded between a low of $ 0.00297142 and a high of $ 0.00379325, showing active market volatility. YUNAI's all-time high price is $ 0.00559535, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00164325.

In terms of short-term performance, YUNAI has changed by -2.11% over the past hour, -16.49% over 24 hours, and +27.37% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Yunai by Virtuals (YUNAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.97M$ 2.97M $ 2.97M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.97M$ 2.97M $ 2.97M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Yunai by Virtuals is $ 2.97M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YUNAI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.97M.