Yuna AI (YUNA) Tokenomics

Yuna AI (YUNA) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Yuna AI (YUNA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Yuna AI (YUNA) Information

Yuna is an AI trend-fund manager that automatically monitors X (Twitter) for emerging trends and launches tokens based on them. Using advanced data analysis algorithms, Yuna creates investment proposals that go through 30-minute community voting. After approval, Yuna automatically creates and launches tokens on PumpFun, securing first position and maximizing profits. All profits are distributed between $YUNA token buybacks and fund growth for future deals. During the beta phase, voting is open to everyone, but this feature will become exclusive to $YUNA holders in the future. Join the first fully automated AI trend-fund where artificial intelligence and community wisdom create unique investment opportunities.

Official Website:
https://yuna.vc/

Yuna AI (YUNA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yuna AI (YUNA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 9.57K
$ 9.57K$ 9.57K
Total Supply:
$ 999.75M
$ 999.75M$ 999.75M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.75M
$ 999.75M$ 999.75M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 9.57K
$ 9.57K$ 9.57K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00136538
$ 0.00136538$ 0.00136538
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0000076
$ 0.0000076$ 0.0000076
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Yuna AI (YUNA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Yuna AI (YUNA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YUNA tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YUNA tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand YUNA's tokenomics, explore YUNA token's live price!

YUNA Price Prediction

Want to know where YUNA might be heading? Our YUNA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.