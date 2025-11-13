Yuliverse is the global leader in Web3 location-based alternative reality games (Web3 version of Pokémon GO) with nearly 1M Twitter and 300K discord community.

Yuliverse now comprises of Yuliverse the gaming app and YuliGO, a Mini Dapp based on Kaia, a chain developed by communication giants LINE and Kakao.

YuliGO is a transformative location-based gamified social content platform, drawing inspiration from Xiaohongshu and WeChat Moments. Designed for web3 enthusiasts, Yuliverse empowers users to turn shared moments into tokenized assets, allowing everyone to earn from the network using the official token, $YULI.