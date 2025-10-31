YULI (YULI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00007359 $ 0.00007359 $ 0.00007359 24H Low $ 0.00008255 $ 0.00008255 $ 0.00008255 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00007359$ 0.00007359 $ 0.00007359 24H High $ 0.00008255$ 0.00008255 $ 0.00008255 All Time High $ 0.00367269$ 0.00367269 $ 0.00367269 Lowest Price $ 0.00001104$ 0.00001104 $ 0.00001104 Price Change (1H) -1.58% Price Change (1D) -10.64% Price Change (7D) -40.51% Price Change (7D) -40.51%

YULI (YULI) real-time price is $0.00007359. Over the past 24 hours, YULI traded between a low of $ 0.00007359 and a high of $ 0.00008255, showing active market volatility. YULI's all-time high price is $ 0.00367269, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001104.

In terms of short-term performance, YULI has changed by -1.58% over the past hour, -10.64% over 24 hours, and -40.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

YULI (YULI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 588.76K$ 588.76K $ 588.76K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 588.76K$ 588.76K $ 588.76K Circulation Supply 8.00B 8.00B 8.00B Total Supply 8,000,000,000.0 8,000,000,000.0 8,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of YULI is $ 588.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YULI is 8.00B, with a total supply of 8000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 588.76K.