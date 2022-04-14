Yuku AI (YUKU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Yuku AI (YUKU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Yuku AI (YUKU) Information Yuku AI is a Web3 platform aiming to revolutionize digital experiences. Through NFT aggregation, our 3D Metaverse, and AI avatar technology, Yuku is pioneering immersive and interactive virtual environments. The Yuku Ecosystem includes a thriving NFT Marketplace built on the Internet Computer, a customizable 3D metaverse, an AI decentralized identity protocol, multi-agent collaborative networks, and solutions for safeguarding your data's privacy. Official Website: https://yuku.app/ Whitepaper: https://yuku.app/whitepaper

Yuku AI (YUKU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yuku AI (YUKU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 994.09K $ 994.09K $ 994.09K Total Supply: $ 991.66M $ 991.66M $ 991.66M Circulating Supply: $ 245.65M $ 245.65M $ 245.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.01M $ 4.01M $ 4.01M All-Time High: $ 0.008205 $ 0.008205 $ 0.008205 All-Time Low: $ 0.0031116 $ 0.0031116 $ 0.0031116 Current Price: $ 0.00404906 $ 0.00404906 $ 0.00404906 Learn more about Yuku AI (YUKU) price

Yuku AI (YUKU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Yuku AI (YUKU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of YUKU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many YUKU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand YUKU's tokenomics, explore YUKU token's live price!

YUKU Price Prediction Want to know where YUKU might be heading? Our YUKU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

