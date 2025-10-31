your new savings (SAVINGS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +1.30% Price Change (1D) -5.61% Price Change (7D) -12.81% Price Change (7D) -12.81%

your new savings (SAVINGS) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, SAVINGS traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SAVINGS's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, SAVINGS has changed by +1.30% over the past hour, -5.61% over 24 hours, and -12.81% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

your new savings (SAVINGS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.72K$ 14.72K $ 14.72K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.72K$ 14.72K $ 14.72K Circulation Supply 999.65M 999.65M 999.65M Total Supply 999,646,645.117513 999,646,645.117513 999,646,645.117513

The current Market Cap of your new savings is $ 14.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SAVINGS is 999.65M, with a total supply of 999646645.117513. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.72K.