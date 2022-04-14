You Dont Want This Life (YDWTL) Tokenomics
You Dont Want This Life (YDWTL) Information
You Dont Want This Life is a streetwear lifestyle brand born in Toronto, raised in London that lost everything due to the covid crisis. We are built on a family mentality for those who resonate with our culture and lifestyle. This means overcoming adversity, hard work, and creativity, which is expressed in what we choose to wear every day and now in meme lifestyle culture. We plan to do some cool stuff like free merch giveaways for our community, NFT drops and much more. By holding YDWTL you are part of our tribe. We have been around for 8 plus years through the ups and downs of life and somehow we still stand and we don't plan on changing that! Now let's shill it! $YDWTL
You Dont Want This Life (YDWTL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for You Dont Want This Life (YDWTL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
You Dont Want This Life (YDWTL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of You Dont Want This Life (YDWTL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of YDWTL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many YDWTL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand YDWTL's tokenomics, explore YDWTL token's live price!
YDWTL Price Prediction
Want to know where YDWTL might be heading? Our YDWTL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.