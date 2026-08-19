Yona Price Today

The live Yona (YONA) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current YONA to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per YONA.

Yona currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 32,176, with a circulating supply of 350.64M YONA. During the last 24 hours, YONA traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01075549, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, YONA moved -- in the last hour and +3.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Yona (YONA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.18K$ 32.18K $ 32.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 91.76K$ 91.76K $ 91.76K Circulation Supply 350.64M 350.64M 350.64M Total Supply 999,991,279.904064 999,991,279.904064 999,991,279.904064

The current Market Cap of Yona is $ 32.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of YONA is 350.64M, with a total supply of 999991279.904064. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 91.76K.