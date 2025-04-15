YOM Price (YOM)
The live price of YOM (YOM) today is 0.01680314 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.04M USD. YOM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YOM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YOM price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 300.00M USD
During today, the price change of YOM to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YOM to USD was $ -0.0011917912.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YOM to USD was $ -0.0032002554.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YOM to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011917912
|-7.09%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032002554
|-19.04%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of YOM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is YOM? YOM is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in the gaming industry, spearheading the development of the first-of-its-kind DePIN (Distributed Physical Infrastructure Network). This innovative technology disrupts traditional cloud gaming by enabling the seamless streaming of high-quality games to any device with an internet connection. YOM's DePIN network eliminates the need for expensive gaming hardware typically associated with AAA gaming. By leveraging a distributed network of shared computing resources (nodes), YOM offers significant advantages: Global Low Latency: Stream games with minimal lag, regardless of location. Near-Zero Costs: Enjoy cost-effective cloud gaming experiences. Device Agnostic: Play on any device with an internet connection, from mobile phones to laptops. This innovative approach not only benefits gamers but also incentivizes node operators. Individuals can contribute their computing power to the network and earn passive income through the $YOM token. YOM's Evolution: Founded in 2020, YOM started as both a network and content provider. In 2024, they shifted their focus solely on DePIN infrastructure, leaving content creation to partners. This strategic move and the appointment of a seasoned leadership team attracted the attention of Outlier Ventures and Borderless Capital, propelling YOM's growth. The Future of YOM: YOM is actively expanding its DePIN network with the ambitious goal of accommodating millions of users on a single, fully distributed network. This unprecedented feat would significantly broaden the gaming market, making high-end titles accessible to anyone with an internet connection. To further solidify their position, YOM is actively: Onboarding Major Game Projects: Integrating established and upcoming titles into the network. Collaborating with Streaming Services: Providing interactive experiences through streaming platforms. Incentivizing Developers: Offering attractive programs to attract independent and established game creators. The $YOM Token: The $YOM token serves as the backbone of the YOM ecosystem. It functions as a reward mechanism for node operators, incentivizing network participation and growth. Additionally, a portion of each transaction is allocated towards burning tokens, ultimately benefiting all stakeholders by reducing the overall supply. YOM's DePIN technology presents a compelling vision for the future of cloud gaming. By offering unparalleled accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and developer empowerment, YOM is poised to reshape the gaming landscape and usher in a new era of immersive and universally accessible gaming experiences.
|1 YOM to VND
₫430.84931274
|1 YOM to AUD
A$0.0265489612
|1 YOM to GBP
￡0.012602355
|1 YOM to EUR
€0.0147867632
|1 YOM to USD
$0.01680314
|1 YOM to MYR
RM0.0741018474
|1 YOM to TRY
₺0.6391914456
|1 YOM to JPY
¥2.4068817736
|1 YOM to RUB
₽1.3818902336
|1 YOM to INR
₹1.4454061028
|1 YOM to IDR
Rp280.0522213124
|1 YOM to KRW
₩23.868020213
|1 YOM to PHP
₱0.9582830742
|1 YOM to EGP
￡E.0.85696014
|1 YOM to BRL
R$0.098298369
|1 YOM to CAD
C$0.0233563646
|1 YOM to BDT
৳2.0414134786
|1 YOM to NGN
₦26.9712241082
|1 YOM to UAH
₴0.6936336192
|1 YOM to VES
Bs1.19302294
|1 YOM to PKR
Rs4.71328077
|1 YOM to KZT
₸8.7016740804
|1 YOM to THB
฿0.564585504
|1 YOM to TWD
NT$0.5437496104
|1 YOM to AED
د.إ0.0616675238
|1 YOM to CHF
Fr0.0136105434
|1 YOM to HKD
HK$0.130224335
|1 YOM to MAD
.د.م0.1555970764
|1 YOM to MXN
$0.337743114