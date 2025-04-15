YodeSwap Price (YODE)
The live price of YodeSwap (YODE) today is 0.00421722 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 38.13K USD. YODE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key YodeSwap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- YodeSwap price change within the day is -0.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.04M USD
Get real-time price updates of the YODE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YODE price information.
During today, the price change of YodeSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of YodeSwap to USD was $ -0.0006548832.
In the past 60 days, the price change of YodeSwap to USD was $ -0.0008732420.
In the past 90 days, the price change of YodeSwap to USD was $ -0.00986507815514073.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.83%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0006548832
|-15.52%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008732420
|-20.70%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00986507815514073
|-70.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of YodeSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
-0.83%
+9.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Yodeswap is one of the first automated market-making (AMM), decentralized exchanges (DEX) for the Dogechain Network.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 YODE to VND
₫108.13373802
|1 YODE to AUD
A$0.0066210354
|1 YODE to GBP
￡0.003162915
|1 YODE to EUR
€0.0037111536
|1 YODE to USD
$0.00421722
|1 YODE to MYR
RM0.0185979402
|1 YODE to TRY
₺0.1606339098
|1 YODE to JPY
¥0.6026829102
|1 YODE to RUB
₽0.345390318
|1 YODE to INR
₹0.3615000984
|1 YODE to IDR
Rp71.478294363
|1 YODE to KRW
₩6.0331971042
|1 YODE to PHP
₱0.239116374
|1 YODE to EGP
￡E.0.214867359
|1 YODE to BRL
R$0.0248394258
|1 YODE to CAD
C$0.0058197636
|1 YODE to BDT
৳0.5123500578
|1 YODE to NGN
₦6.7691863386
|1 YODE to UAH
₴0.1740868416
|1 YODE to VES
Bs0.29942262
|1 YODE to PKR
Rs1.18293021
|1 YODE to KZT
₸2.1839295492
|1 YODE to THB
฿0.1414033866
|1 YODE to TWD
NT$0.1367644446
|1 YODE to AED
د.إ0.0154771974
|1 YODE to CHF
Fr0.0034159482
|1 YODE to HKD
HK$0.032683455
|1 YODE to MAD
.د.م0.0390514572
|1 YODE to MXN
$0.0845974332