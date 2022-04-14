Yod Agent (YOD) Tokenomics

Yod Agent (YOD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Yod Agent (YOD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Yod Agent (YOD) Information

Yod Agent is a platform that simplifies the process of creating tokens and investing in presales via Twitter thanks to AI.

Yod Agent ensures fair token deployments by featuring advanced customization of launch parameters. By allowing token creators to choose a max wallet and a hardcap for the presale when creating their token, Yod Agent ensures a launch free of snipers and malicious actors, providing a transparent launch.

Details of each token creation and investment are available on the Yod Agent website, ensuring total transparency. Each step, from token creation to successful user investments and deployment, is analyzed by AI and translated into an informative tweet.

Official Website:
https://yodagent.com/
Whitepaper:
https://yodagent.com/docs

Yod Agent (YOD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Yod Agent (YOD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 11.36K
Total Supply:
$ 899.48M
Circulating Supply:
$ 899.48M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 11.36K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00394946
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Yod Agent (YOD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Yod Agent (YOD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of YOD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many YOD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

